Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $82.05

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.05, but opened at $85.86. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 7,652 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

