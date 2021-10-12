Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,447 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.18% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 304,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 166.6% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 457,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

