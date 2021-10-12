Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

