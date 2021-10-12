Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

McDonald’s stock opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.85. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.