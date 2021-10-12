Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Declines By 83.3%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CAGU remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The Castle Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get The Castle Group alerts:

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc through its subsidiaries manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on all of the major islands within the state of Hawaii, and a premier property located in New Zealand. Its portfolio includes hotels and condominiums throughout Hawaii on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island of Hawaii and in New Zealand on Auckland’s North Shore.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.