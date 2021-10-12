Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Declines By 83.3%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CAGU remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The Castle Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About The Castle Group
