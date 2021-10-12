Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Expands By 3,434.5%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, an increase of 3,434.5% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $4,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $72,216,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at $647,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of DNAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 49,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,009. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.