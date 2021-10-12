Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 28,828.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 28,828.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of RVLGF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

