Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declines By 86.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,857,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

