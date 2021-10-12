Short Interest in NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Decreases By 94.1%

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCC Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

