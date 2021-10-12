Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Drops By 89.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of IPKW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. 31,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
