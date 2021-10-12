Short Interest in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Decreases By 86.0%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

GCAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,757. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.