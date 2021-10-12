Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Expands By 550.0%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

