Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Grows By 650.8%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 650.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

Shares of BIRDF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 3,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIRDF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

