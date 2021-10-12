Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 89.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

