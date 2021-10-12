Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 89.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
