Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Drops By 98.4%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABQQ remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24.
About AB International Group
