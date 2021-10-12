Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Drops By 98.4%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

