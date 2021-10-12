Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 803.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,363.51. 40,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,471.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,356.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

