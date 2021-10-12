Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $89,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,357.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,475.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,354.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

