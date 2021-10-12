Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGIOY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 33,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

