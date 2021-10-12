Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 547 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

LVS stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

