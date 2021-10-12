Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 476 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 417,335 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

