Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $66,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

