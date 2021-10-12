Shell Asset Management Co. Has $45,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 589,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,625,000 after purchasing an additional 104,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

