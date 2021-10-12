Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,368 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

