Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 1,741 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StepStone Group news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $301,027.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $655,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $2,357,704. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

