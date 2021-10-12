Shaw Communications Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

