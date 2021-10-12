Shaw Communications Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

