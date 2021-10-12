Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $75.77 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.