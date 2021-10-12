SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,267 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,028. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

