SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,905 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,673.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

