SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

