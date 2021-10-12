SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

