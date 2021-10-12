SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.