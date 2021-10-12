SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 51.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 43.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 163.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

