SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 59,858 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.