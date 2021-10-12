Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,603.02

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,603.02 ($34.01) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,613 ($34.14), with a volume of 450,876 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,770.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,603.02.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

