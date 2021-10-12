Seven Eight Capital LP Has $321,000 Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 87.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,492 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 350.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Macquarie began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

