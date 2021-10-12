Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,585,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,417,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.