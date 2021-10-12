Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 6,600 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 935,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 158,999 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

