Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

