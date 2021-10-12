Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

