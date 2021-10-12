Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 2,829.4% in September

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a growth of 2,829.4% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Senmiao Technology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 211,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter valued at $109,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

