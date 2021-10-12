Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of SRE opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.14.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.