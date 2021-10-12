Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

