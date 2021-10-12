SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLQT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

