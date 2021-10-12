Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Trading 6% Higher

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4,361.56 and last traded at $4,361.56. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,114.52.

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 117.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seaboard by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.