Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $73.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.98. 421,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,394. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $87.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.