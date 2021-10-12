Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $73.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.98. 421,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,394. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $87.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.