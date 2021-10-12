Science Group (LON:SAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Science Group (LON:SAG) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.31. Science Group has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £212.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.87.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

