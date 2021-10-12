SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

