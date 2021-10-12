Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Increased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

