Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $51.47.

