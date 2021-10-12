Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $28.02

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $28.85. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 19 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

